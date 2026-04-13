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Local Forecast

A brief break in the pattern for Tuesday before a storm with snow, rain and wind arrives

By
Updated
today at 4:03 PM
Published 3:19 PM

A few areas of rain and snow for Monday evening on the tail end of our latest storm. We catch a brief break for Tuesday after some morning fog, before a potent system moves in for Wednesday.

Tonight, there is a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy overnight with some patchy fog. We’ll see a low temperature around 30°. Winds will be from the south-southwest around 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Patchy fog is possible for Tuesday morning, with mostly sunny skies. We’ll see a high temperature in the mid 50’s. Winds for the afternoon, will drive in from the southwest around 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

On Wednesday, after a quiet morning, the storm clouds work in from the northwest. F the afternoon we’ll see a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the mid 50’s. Gusty winds, with a southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Expect more scattered snow and rain showers for late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. We’ll see a low hovering above freezing in the lower to mid 30’s.

For Thursday, snow showers are likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature near 45° for the Snake River Plain. Gusty winds will continue in the 15-30 mph range. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than half an inch possible. More scattered snow is expected late Thursday night.

Moving into Friday, skies for the Plain will clear with mountain snow closer towards Wyoming. High temps will struggle to get above the mid 40’s.

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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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