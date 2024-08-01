The number of Americans filing for jobless claims hits highest level in a year

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits jumped to its highest level in a year last week, even as the labor market remains broadly healthy. Jobless claims for the week ending July 27 climbed by 14,000 to249,000 from 235,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. It’s the most since the first week of August last year. Before that stretch, claims had been below that number in all but three weeks so far in 2024. Weekly unemployment claims are widely considered as representative of layoffs, and though they have been slightly higher the past couple of months, they remain at historically healthy levels.

