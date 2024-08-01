Toyota reports record quarterly profit, boosted by a weak yen and despite a certification scandal

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota says its April-June profit rose 1.7%, boosted by a favorable exchange rate, as vehicle sales grew around the world despite a certification scandal that halted production in Japan for several months. Fiscal first quarter profit at Japan’s top automaker rose to 1.33 trillion yen or $8.9 billion. That’s a record profit for that period, from 1.31 trillion yen the same period a year ago. Quarterly sales edged up 12% to $79 billion. A weak yen, which boosts the value of overseas profits for Japanese exporters, also helped. Production in Japan was halted on some models after the government found irregularities in documentation for certification approval. Toyota has apologized and said efforts were underway to resume production.

