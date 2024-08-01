Venu Sports may be available for $42.99 per month with its planned launch targeted for fall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Venu Sports — the sports streaming platform planned by ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery — will be available for $42.99 per month with its planned launch in the fall. The streaming service’s launch price was announced on Thursday. Venu (pronounced “venue”) Sports is being considered by some to be the equivalent of Hulu for sports. It will include games, studio shows, pre- and post-game programming and access to films and documentaries. The platform includes offerings from 14 linear networks as well as ESPN+. Venu Sports still has many hurdles to clear, including regulatory approval, before it launches.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.