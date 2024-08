Just days away, WWE is gearing up for this year’s SummerSlam, which promises to bring lots of action – and sponsorships. The premium live event will have 12 total sponsors and six sponsorships for matches, both records for a non-WrestleMania premium live event. Sponsorship revenue is also booming, surging more than 60% compared with last year’s SummerSlam, according to the sports entertainment company.

