1 of 3 killed in Nevada prison brawl was white supremacist gang member who killed an inmate in 2016

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say one of three incarcerated people killed in a Nevada prison brawl this week was a member of a white supremacist gang serving a life sentence for his role in the 2016 murder of person in another Nevada prison. The local county sheriff identified 41-year-old Anthony Williams as the third of the three people killed in Tuesday’s fight at Nevada’s maximum security prison in rural Ely. Nine other incarcerated people were injured. Prison and state officials have released few details since then The sheriff confirmed Friday all three died from “multiple sharp force injuries.” One of the others also was a member of the Aryan Warriors white supremacist gang.

