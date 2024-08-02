A fire sweeps through a building in Manila’s Chinatown, killing at least 11

MANILA, Philippiines (AP) — A fire swept through a part of a small building in Manila’s crowded Chinatown district Friday, leaving at least 11 people dead, police said, adding that an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the blaze. About 14 firetrucks battled for more than two hours to control the blaze in an old five-story building in one of the world’s oldest Chinatowns, a densely populated riverside section of the capital. Fire investigator Roderick Andres said the fire started in an eatery on the ground floor, and that several of its staff were among the dead. Most of the dead, he added, were found on the second and third floors, and no one else has been reported missing.

