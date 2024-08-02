Skip to Content
An Australian inquiry blames Israeli military failings for a fatal drone attack on a Gaza aid convoy

By
Published 1:30 AM

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian investigation has found the Israeli military’s attack on an aid convoy in Gaza that killed seven people resulted from serious failures of defense procedures, mistaken identification, and bad decisions. Australian Zomi Frankcom was among those killed in the April 1 Israeli drone strikes on three World Central Kitchen vehicles. The report released Friday says the convoy’s armed security guards were likely mistaken for Hamas operatives. Two Israeli officers were dismissed and three reprimanded, but Frankcom’s family says more should be done. Former Australian Defense Force Chief Mark Binskin was appointed as Australia’s special adviser on the matter. He says Israel should apologize to the families.

Article Topic Follows: News

