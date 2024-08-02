Canada completes negotiations to use US space launch technology, expertise and data

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Canadian government says it has completed negotiations with the United States on an agreement that would allow the use of U.S. space launch technology, expertise and data for space launches in Canada. The agreement, which is yet to be signed, will establish the legal and technical safeguards needed, while ensuring the proper handling of sensitive technology, the government said Friday in a news release. Ottawa has said it hopes to position Canada as future leader in commercial space launches. Canada has geographical advantages, including a vast, sparsely populated territory, and high-inclination orbits.

