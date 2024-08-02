Cardi B asks court to award her primary custody of her children with Offset, divorce records show

NEW YORK (AP) — Cardi B is seeking primary custody of her children with rapper Offset, including a baby on the way, court records in the couple’s divorce show. The Grammy-winning hip-hop superstar is also seeking child support from Offset, known for his successful solo career and role in the trap group Migos. Details of Cardi B’s requests were included in divorce documents filed Thursday in New Jersey Superior Court in Bergen County. Cardi B and Offset have two children together: 6-year-old daughter Kulture and 2-year-old son Wave. She is pregnant with their third child, which she announced in an Instagram post Thursday. The filings state Offset is the father. The filing cites “irreconcilable differences.”

