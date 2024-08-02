International Seabed Authority elects new secretary general amid concerns over deep-sea mining

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Members of the International Seabed Authority have elected Leticia Carvalho of Brazil as the group’s new secretary general amid growing support for a preliminary halt to deep-sea mining. Carvalho received 79 votes compared to incumbent Michael Lodge’s 34 votes. The ISA concluded its session Friday with no consensus on a regulatory framework for deep-sea mining. The drawn-out debate raises concerns that the authority could receive an application later this year seeking the first deep-sea mining exploitation license without having rules or regulations in place. A Canadian-based mining company is largely expected to be the first to apply for such a license.

