Judge suspends Justin Timberlake’s driver’s license in New York over DWI arrest

SAG HARBOR, N.Y. (AP) — A New York judge has suspended Justin Timberlake’s driver’s license over his DWI arrest in June. Timberlake pleaded not guilty Friday at a virtual court appearance on Long Island. The former NSYNC singer said little during the remote arraignment. Police arrested Timberlake after they say he ran a stop sign and veered out of his lane. Timberlake’s attorney has maintained that his client was not drunk and the case should be dropped. The judge suspended Timberlake’s license and threatened to impose a gag order on his attorney, saying his comments to the media have been inappropriate. The next court date was set for Aug. 9.

