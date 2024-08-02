Man dies parachuting on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (AP) — The Grand Canyon National Park says a man has died after attempting a high-risk parachute leap from Yavapai Point on the South Rim. The park did not name the man who died Thursday morning because it was awaiting positive identification and needed to notify his family. The jump attempt had been reported to the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center on Thursday. Park rangers recovered the man’s body about 500 feet below the rim early Friday, along with a deployed parachute. BASE jumping is a high-risk activity involving parachuting from fixed objects and illegal throughout Grand Canyon National Park.

