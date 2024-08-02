More protests in Bangladesh. This time against the PM demanding justice for 200 killed in violence

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — More protests have taken place in Bangladesh against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government to demand justice for more than 200 people killed in last month’s violent demonstrations despite reforms announced in the job quota system which prompted weeks of protests. Over 2,000 protesters gathered in parts of the capital Dhaka on Friday, some shouting “down with the autocrat” and chanting justice for the victims as police officers circled around them. Analysts say this is one of the most challenging moments for Hasina who returned to power in January for a fourth consecutive time amid election boycott by the major opposition parties.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.