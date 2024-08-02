Nebraska, Ohio State, Alabama raise NIL funds at football practice through fan admission, autographs

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Tradition-rich college football programs Nebraska, Ohio State and Alabama are capitalizing on the passion of their fans to generate funds for their NIL collectives. Nebraska is charging $25 for an open practice Saturday. Ohio State is charging $50 to attend one of four open practices. Alabama will let fans in for free to their open practice but charge for an autograph session afterward. Thilo Kunkel researches NIL’s impact on college sports as a faculty member at Temple. He said charging admission to watch practice is a creative and smart way to raise NIL funds at brand-name programs.

