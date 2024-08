NANTERRE, France (AP) — Slovakia swimmer Tamara Potocka has collapsed poolside after a qualifying heat of the women’s 200-meter individual medley at the Paris Olympics and was given first aid and then carried off on a stretcher. The 21-year-old Potocka was seen wearing an oxygen mask as she was taken away for medical attention. Medical personal at the pool said she was conscious.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.