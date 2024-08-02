They ran for their lives as boulders and water banged at their door. Now everything is buried in mud

WAYANAD, India (AP) — When deadly landslides struck hillside villages in southern India on Tuesday, many people ran toward higher ground and watched their homes get swept away by torrents of mud, floodwater and giant rolling boulders. Survivors described how the landslides rolled towards the village and swept everything that came in its way, leaving behind a trail of destruction as they flattened hundreds of houses and destroyed roads and bridges. At least 201 people have been confirmed dead so far by the authorities. Rescue workers continue to recover and identify bodies, and with nearly 200 people still missing, the death toll is expected to rise. More than 5,500 people have also been rescued from hillside villages and moved to relief centers.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.