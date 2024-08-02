US Homeland Security halts immigration permits from 4 countries amid concern about sponsorship fraud

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration has temporarily suspended permits for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans to enter the United States and stay up to two years amid concerns about fraud by their financial sponsors. Nearly 500,000 people from the four countries arrived through June under presidential authority after applying online with sponsors in the United States and flying at their own expense. The Homeland Security Department said Friday that it has not identified any security or public safety concerns about people from the four countries who benefit, just concerns about their sponsors.

