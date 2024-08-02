US safety agency moves probe of Dodge Journey fire and door lock failure a step closer to a recall

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators are a step closer to seeking a recall of nearly a million Dodge Journey SUVs after a woman was trapped and died in a 2022 vehicle fire. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration upgraded an investigation opened last year to an engineering analysis and added 11 model years. The agency says in documents Friday that it now has 19 complaints that inoperative door locks and windows can prevent people from getting out of the small SUVs during an emergency. Documents say investigators will look at the cause of the fire “and its potential effect on the actuation of the door locks.” In a statement, Stellantis said the company extends sympathy to the woman’s family and is cooperating in the investigation.

