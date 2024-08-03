Death toll from apartment block collapse in Russia’s Ural Mountains reaches 10 as search ends

MOSCOW (AP) — A total of 10 people died after an apartment block in Russia’s Ural Mountains partially collapsed following a gas explosion earlier this week, Russia’s Emergency Ministry said on Saturday, announcing the completion of a search and rescue operation after two days. Five of those killed were children, the ministry said. Another 15 people, including seven children, have been rescued, according to officials. Photos published by Russian news agencies this week showed a large part of the five-story prefab building in the industrial city of Nizhny Tagil leveled.

