IBS and digestive trouble are in the spotlight on social media. Here’s what you should know

Published 6:55 AM

Spend some time on TikTok and you’ll see loads of people talking about digestive troubles like irritable bowel syndrome. Experts say the forthright nature of these discussions are a good thing but that it’s important to verify the information and seek professional help if you see blood in your stool or have unbearable discomfort. They say stress management, adjusting your diet and exercising can ease some symptoms.

