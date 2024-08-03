Kentucky Republicans ridicule Beshear’s efforts to land spot on national Democratic ticket

Prominent Republicans in Kentucky have ridiculed Gov. Andy Beshear’s efforts to land the No. 2 spot on the Democratic presidential ticket. Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer lampooned the governor for trying to “reinvent his image from a wimpy choir boy to a liberal attack dog.” Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell fired his own zingers at Beshear. The attacks came during the political speeches Saturday at the annual Fancy Farm picnic in western Kentucky. Beshear wasn’t on hand to defend himself. Instead, he’s among a half-dozen Democrats being interviewed this weekend by Vice President Kamala Harris as she closes in on choosing a running mate.

