Meet Wisin — Mexico’s latest viral meme and the ‘puppy luchador’

MEXICO CITY (AP) — With floppy ears and a tail on his costume coming unstitched after all the wrestling, Wisin the “puppy luchador” has captured the imagination of fans across Mexico. Since the early summer, videos of a wrestler dressed in a dog costume brawling in “lucha libre” matches have been making the rounds on Mexican social media. Though the popular Mexican form of wrestling has been around for decades, Wisin came onto the fighting scene only a few months ago. He was originally created by the Institute of Youth in Mexico City to motivate children to exercise. However, his character quickly evolved into a viral meme across Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

