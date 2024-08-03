Olympic fans cheer on Imane Khelif during win after she faced days of online abuse

VILLEPINTE, France (AP) — A passionate crowd showered Algerian boxer Imane Khelif with cheers during her fight Saturday at the Paris Olympics following a cascade of backlash over false claims about her gender. A large contingent of Algerian supporters repeatedly chanted “Imane! Imane!” and waved flags throughout the bout Saturday, and they they unleashed some booes as her opponent was introduced. Khelif was the winner, defeating Hamori 5:0 to ensure that she will win at least a bronze medal. Khelif took to the ring amid days of international scrutiny as misconceptions about her gender added to an ongoing clash over gender identity and regulation in sports.

