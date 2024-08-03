Sha’Carri Richardson overcomes sluggish start to make 100-meter final at Paris Olympics

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Sha’Carri Richardson overcame a slow start to qualify for the Olympic 100-meter final despite finishing second to Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia. In a preview of the final, set for later Saturday evening, Alfred lined up next to Richardson and finished in 10.84 seconds, a full body length and .05 seconds ahead of the reigning world champion. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was an unexpected scratch from that semifinal heat, meaning the two-time Olympic champion from Jamaica will not race for a third gold medal in the event. No reason was immediately given for her scratch. Richardson and Alfred came in as the only two in the Olympic field to crack 10.8 seconds this year.

