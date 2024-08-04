Boxer Cindy Ngamba is the refugee team’s first athlete to clinch a medal at the Paris Olympics

VILLEPINTE, France (AP) — Cameroonian boxer Cindy Ngamba has become the first athlete on the Refugee Olympic Team to clinch a medal at the Paris Games. Her victory Sunday comes after a fierce bout with French boxer Davina Michel in the women’s 75-kilogram quarterfinals. The win means she’s at least scored a bronze medal as she advances to the semifinals Friday night. Ngamba was a flag bearer for the 37 athletes making up the biggest Olympic Refugee Team since the idea was born ahead of the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro. Ngamba moved to the United Kingdom at the age of 11 and said she was granted refugee status in 2021 because she could have been imprisoned for being gay in Cameroon.

