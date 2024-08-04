Cooler weather helps firefighters corral a third of massive California blaze

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Fire crews battling California’s largest wildfire this year have corralled a third of the blaze, helped in part by cooler weather. But triple-digit temperatures Sunday could allow it to grow. Cooler temperatures and increased humidity in the last few days have allowed firefighters to make progress on the Park Fire. It has scorched 627 square miles since igniting July 24 when authorities say a man pushed a burning car into a gully in Chico and then fled. The blaze was 30% contained as of Sunday. It has destroyed at least 572 structures.

