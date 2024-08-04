Did a father tell his teenage son to kill rapper PnB Rock? Jurors to hear closing arguments at trial

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — Jurors are set to hear closing arguments Monday on whether a 17-year-old boy was acting on the orders of his father when he killed rapper PnB Rock in a Los Angeles restaurant in 2022. Prosecutors will urge jurors that the father, Freddie Trone, should be convicted of murder. Trone’s lawyers will argue that he was only an accessory who helped his son after the shooting. In September of 2022, the boy walked into Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles, demanded the rapper’s jewels then shot him three times. A judge has found Trone’s son is not currently competent to stand trial. PnB Rock was best known for his 2016 hit “Selfish.”

