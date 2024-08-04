Election conspiracy theories related to the 2020 presidential race live on in Michigan’s GOP primary

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Several Republicans who were involved in efforts to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election in Michigan are running for office in the upcoming primary. Among those on Tuesday’s ballot is an election conspiracy theorist who wants to oversee elections in a rural county that found itself in the national spotlight when then-President Trump pushed to overturn the 2020 results. The current Antrim County clerk is Sheryl Guy and she’d been planning to retire after more than four decades working in the clerk’s office in northern Michigan. Now, she says she’ll undertake a write-in campaign in the general election if the election skeptic theorist wins the primary.

