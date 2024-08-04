For female athletes of color, scrutiny around gender rules and identity is part of a long trend

PARIS (AP) — Female athletes of color have historically faced disproportionate scrutiny and discrimination when it comes to sex testing and false accusations that they are male or transgender. Algerian boxer Imane Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-Ting are the latest examples of women of color who have found themselves caught in a contentious debate around gender regulations and perceptions in sports. Historians and anthropologists say international sporting federations don’t tend to promote an understanding of diversity in sex and gender identity. They note that gender tests have often targeted female athletes of color who don’t conform to typically Western, white ideals of femininity.

