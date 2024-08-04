Man gets life sentence for killing his 3 young sons at their Ohio home

BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole in the shooting deaths of his three young sons at their Ohio home last year. A Clermont County judge sentenced 33-year-old Chad Doerman to three consecutive life terms after he pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated murder charges. Prosecutor Mark Tekulve had originally vowed to seek the death penalty in the June 2023 murders of 7-year-old Clayton Doerman, 4-year-old Hunter Doerman and 3-year-old Chase Doerman in Monroe Township. But on Friday he told reporters he wanted to spare surviving family members “additional agony.”

