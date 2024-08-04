North Korean leader marks the delivery of 250 nuclear-capable missile launchers to frontline units

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has marked the delivery of 250 nuclear-capable missile launchers to frontline military units as leader Kim Jong Un said his country should prepare for prolonged confrontation with the United States. State media said Monday the launchers were freshly produced by North Korea’s munitions factories and designed to fire “tactical” ballistic missiles, a term that describes systems capable of delivering lower-yield nuclear weapons. Kim made his comments at a ceremony in Pyongyang on Sunday where army-green launcher trucks lined a large street with seemingly thousands of spectators. Kim described his military buildup as a counter to the “increasingly savage” military cooperation between the United States and its regional allies.

