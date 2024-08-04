VP campaign launches ‘Republicans for Harris’ in push to win over GOP voters put off by Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign is launching “Republicans for Harris” as she tries to win over Republican voters put off by Donald Trump’s candidacy. Harris’ team says the program will aim to use well-known Republicans to activate their networks, with a particular emphasis on primary voters who backed former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. The program will kick off with dedicated events this coming week in Arizona, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. Also, Republicans backing Harris will appear at rallies with the vice president and her soon-to-be-named running mate this coming week. The Harris campaign shared the details of the program first with The Associated Press before the official announcement Sunday.

