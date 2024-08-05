90 Ethiopian migrants are rescued from a property in South Africa, police say

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police say they have rescued 90 Ethiopian migrants who were being held against their will at a property in Johannesburg. Police said Monday they carried out a search at the property for a person reported to have been kidnapped and discovered the migrants. They say two people were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and human trafficking. The alleged kidnapping victim was also rescued. Police say the Ethiopian migrants are believed to have been illegally trafficked and were being held in dangerous conditions. Authorities including Interpol have raised concerns over the trafficking of Ethiopian migrants through several southern African countries in an attempt to reach South Africa.

