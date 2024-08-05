Brazilian authorities reinforce troops after clashes between Indigenous peoples and landowners

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s Ministry of Justice is sending more law enforcement agents to Mato Grosso do Sul state after clashes between Indigenous peoples and farmers over the weekend. The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples said Monday that it had received reports of farmers attacking Guarani Kaiowa people in the Douradina municipality Saturday, injuring at least eight. It says a separate attack on the Guarani Kaiowa took place Sunday evening. The Ministry of Justice says Brazil’s National Public Security Force had already stepped up its presence in the region since the beginning of July but is now sending more officers.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.