Elon Musk sues OpenAI, renewing claims ChatGPT-maker put profits before ‘the benefit of humanity’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk has filed a second lawsuit against OpenAI and two founders, Sam Altman and Greg Brockman. Musk claims he is suing over a betrayal of the ChatGPT maker’s founding aims of benefiting the public good rather than pursuing profits. The lawsuit, filed in a Northern California federal court, called Musk’s case a “textbook tale of altruism versus greed.” In response to the first lawsuit, OpenAI released emails from Musk showing his earlier support for making it a for-profit company. A spokesperson for OpenAI says Elon’s prior emails “continue to speak for themselves.”

