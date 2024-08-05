EU slaps sanctions on 28 accused of rights abuses and links to the ongoing crackdown in Belarus

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has imposed sanctions on 28 officials accused of human rights violations in Belarus and links to the ongoing crackdown against opponents of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. Monday’s move comes just ahead of the anniversary of the disputed Aug. 9, 2020 elections that brought Lukashenko to power. It also comes days after two Belarusian journalists working for news outlets that the government has declared extremist were handed prison sentences in a closed-door trial. The EU says that among those targeted were prosecutors and judges “who have issued politically motivated sentences.” Their assets in Europe were frozen and they were banned from traveling in the 27-nation bloc. Some top prison officials were hit too.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.