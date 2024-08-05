Georgia tops preseason USA Today Coaches Poll; Ohio State picked second

NEW YORK (AP) — Georgia will open the season ranked No. 1 in the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll a year after having its two-year run as national champion end. The Bulldogs received 46 of the 55 first-place votes from college football coaches. Preseason No. 2 Ohio State got seven votes at No. 1, followed by Oregon, Texas and Alabama. The Associated Press preseason college football poll is scheduled to be released next Monday. Texas and defending national champion Michigan each got a first-place vote. The Wolverines will open ranked No. 8.

