Hiroshima governor says nuclear disarmament must be tackled as a pressing issue, not an ideal

TOKYO (AP) — Hiroshima officials are urging world leaders to stop relying on nuclear weapons as deterrence and take immediate action toward abolishment — not as an ideal, but to remove the risk of atomic war amid the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. They commented Tuesday as the city remembered its atomic bombing 79 years ago at the end of World War II. The memorial comes days after Japan and the U.S. reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to “extended deterrence,” including atomic weapons, to protect its Asian ally. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has vowed to do his utmost to pursue “realistic and practical measures” to build global momentum for nuclear disarmament. Critics say it is a hollow promise.

