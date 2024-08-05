Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index soars more than 10% after plunging a day earlier

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 share index has soared as much as 10.7% a day after it plunged a near record 12.4%. The index was up 3,360.39 at 34,818.81 about an hour after trading began. The gains followed sharp losses on Wall Street that were not on the same scale as Monday’s losses in Tokyo. The Nikkei is now close to the level it was at a year ago. The Nikkei’s biggest ever percentage gain was 14.2% in October 2008.

