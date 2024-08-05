Justice Clarence Thomas took undisclosed 2010 trip with GOP megadonor, Democratic senator finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic chairman of the Senate Finance Committee says Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas failed to publicly disclose additional travel on GOP megadonor Harlan Crow’s private jet. Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon wrote to Crow’s lawyer asking about the trip. Wyden is backing an election-year push to tighten the high court’s ethics rules. The letter to Crow’s lawyer is part of an inquiry that Wyden opened after several reports that Thomas had for years received undisclosed luxury travel from Crow. A spokesman for Crow says he has always followed tax law and Wyden’s inquiries have “no legal basis.”

