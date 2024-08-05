Pelosi warns in her new book that political threats and violence ‘must stop’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Not quite two years after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol, the threat of political violence would come for Nancy Pelosi’s husband at their home. The escalating political rhetoric and violence in America serves as the opening and closing message of Pelosi’s new book, “The Art of Power, My Story as America’s First Woman Speaker of the House.” Pelosi recounts her nearly four-decade legislative record in Congress. But she also allows a rare public glimpse into the private devastation around the assault on her husband, when an intruder asking, “Where’s Nancy?” bludgeoned Paul Pelosi with a hammer. She says political violence in America is chasing a generation from public service, warning the “threats and attacks must stop.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.