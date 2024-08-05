Robert F. Kennedy in NY court as he fights ballot-access suit claiming he doesn’t live in the state

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s lawyers are defending him against a lawsuit that alleges he falsely claimed New York residency as he sought to get on the ballot in the state. Legal arguments began Monday, ahead of a civil trial expected to start later in the day. The lawsuit alleges that Kennedy’s nominating petition falsely said his residence was in New York’s northern suburbs while he actually lives in Los Angeles. Kennedy’s lawyers say he’s still very much a New Yorker. The suit seeks to invalidate his nominating petition. The case was brought by a super PAC led by supporters of Democratic President Joe Biden.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.