Snoop Dogg has exploded on the Olympics’ global stage. He’s just being himself

PARIS (AP) — Snoop Dogg become has become a star of the Paris Olympics, ascending to new heights with several memorable moments. The hip-hop star spoke to The Associated Press after tapping an NBC segment with Martha Stewart and Mike Tirico about his rising appeal during the Games. Snoop has carried the Olympic torch before opening ceremony, captivated audiences as NBC’s primetime correspondent, swam with Michael Phelps, attended an equestrian event with Stewart, danced with Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles, and cheered on Caeleb Dressel alongside the swimmer’s wife and son. He also has Snoop pins. Stewart says she was impressed with his ability to genuinely connect with people, saying “that’s his talent.”

