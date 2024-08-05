UK prime minister convenes emergency panel to end days of far-right violence across Britain

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hold an urgent meeting with ministers and top law enforcement officials as he seeks to end days of street violence and attacks on hotels housing asylum seekers. Starmer has called such attacks thuggery. Lawlessness has swept the country over the past six days as right-wing activists use social media to whip up anger over a stabbing rampage at a dance class that left three girls dead and many more wounded. Many of the attacks have targeted immigrants and Muslims.

