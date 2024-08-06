Authorities arrest man accused of threatening mass casualty event at Army-Navy football game

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of threatening a “mass casualty event” at a college football game last year is in federal custody in Arizona and awaiting extradition to Rhode Island. They accuse 38-year-old Andrew Buchanan of making the threats by cell phone before the Army-Navy game on Dec. 8 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The game was played without incident in front of more than 65,000 football fans and authorities were able to track the call. Prosecutors say Buchanan is facing one felony count of interstate threatening communications, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and $250,000 in fines.

