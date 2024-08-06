Bolivia’s president promises public votes on fuel subsidies and constitutionality of reelection

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia’s socialist President Luis Arce says national referenda will be held soon on the removal of politically combustible fuel subsidies and on the constitutionality of presidential reelections. The votes would be the first offer of a concrete path out of the country’s economic morass and political limbo, but he did not say when they would be held. Arce announced the referenda in his speech Tuesday from Sucre, the southern historical capital, as Bolivia marked the 199th anniversary of its independence. He defended the proposal as a way to dispel some of the uncertainty that Bolivians have endured for months.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.