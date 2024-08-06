Brazil’s Olympic champion Andrade inspires girls at her hometown gym where career began

GUARULHOS, Brazil (AP) — Dozens of girls lined up with their parents early at the public gymnasium where Olympic champion Rebeca Andrade started her career 15 years ago. Some of those hopeful athletes in Guarulhos train at the gym every day, fight for trophies and medals in national competitions and also aim to reach the Olympic stage some day. Guarulhos city hall maintains the gymnasium, which hosts morning and afternoon classes and a local team for girls ranging in age between 9 and 17. Some of its staffers worked with Andrade almost 20 years ago.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.