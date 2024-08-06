Cruise ship rescues 77 migrants in sailing boat found southwest of Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a cruise ship has rescued 77 migrants found overnight in a sailing boat far off the southwestern coast of Greece, and was transporting them to a port in southern Greece. The sailboat was found by a passing Maltese-flagged cargo ship 112 nautical miles southwest of the town of Pylos in the early hours of Tuesday, the coast guard said. All on board were picked up by a cruise ship that had been sailing in the area and were being transported to the southern Greek port town of Kalamata. There were no reports of any people missing. No further information was immediately available.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.