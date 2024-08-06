Kansas’ former attorney general wins the Republican nomination for an open congressional seat

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has won the Republican nomination for an open congressional seat. Schmidt’s victory Tuesday in the 2nd District in eastern Kansas advances his bid for a political comeback after he narrowly lost the governor’s race two years ago. Schmidt prevailed over former federal regional health administrator Jeff Kahrs and rancher Shawn Tiffany. Kahrs worked in former President Donald Trump’s administration, but Schmidt won Trump’s endorsement. Incumbent Republican Rep. Jake LaTurner is not seeking reelection. The Democratic race pitted former U.S. Rep. Nancy Boyda against community health advocate and former University of Kansas basketball player Matt Kleinmann. Boyda held the seat in 2007 and 2008.

